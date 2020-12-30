Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update to One UI 3.0 expands experience

This week the folks at Samsung responsible for all the updates to smartphones of all sorts made big moves for the Galaxy Note 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ both got their standard December 2020 security patch – that was no big deal. The big deal was that firmware patch N97xFXXU6ETLL delivered One UI 3.0 stable to the device line.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ both received the latest Samsung UI upgrade this week – the long-awaited One UI 3.0. This version of the software brings significant visual updates to the device setup, a newly upgraded keyboard, new access to lock screen widgets, and the usual set of bug fixes and improved performance.

You can check for this latest update in your Galaxy Note device by heading to Setting – Software Update – Download and Install. If you do not have an update available to you yet, you might be among the users in North America who have carrier models that’ve not yet gotten through the upgrade process. Cross your fingers for your model coming up soon.

UPDATE: If you have not yet seen the One UI 3.0 upgrade for your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, chances are you do not live in Germany. What at first appeared to be a worldwide launch now seems to be relegated to the German market – but will likely launch elsewhere very, very soon. UPDATE 2: Per SamMobile today the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G appears to be getting this update in Switzerland and Spain, too.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the One UI 3.0 update for Samsung smartphones of several sorts. This is the sort of update that makes you excited to use your smartphone again – even after you’ve used it for months and months, or even years. Such is Samsung’s aim in keeping customers for the future!