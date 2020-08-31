Samsung Galaxy M51 released with a bonkers big battery

The Samsung Galaxy M51 was revealed today with a massive 7000mAh battery. That’ll be a big enough battery to last you a day and a half, more than likely – unless you’re doing nothing but streaming video with full brightness on mobile data. But even then, you’ll get a whole lot of video for your one full charge.

This device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a single centered punch-hole for its front-facing camera. The front-facing camera on this machine is a 32MP piece of hardware made for selfies. You’ll not see the dual-camera setup we’ve assumed on devices like the Motorola One 5G or the OnePlus Nord here, though they do all have very similar displays… if you’re going only by the most basic dimensions.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a side-mounted power button and side-mounted fingerprint reader. There’s a set of four cameras on the back, led by a 64MP sensor. There’s a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with 123-degree FoV, and two 5MP cameras. One of the two 5MP cameras is used for depth sensing, the other is used to capture macro photos.

Inside the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. This processor is ready to roll with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, with a microSD card slot for media storage expansion. Remember when most smartphones had a microSD card slot and a removable, replaceable battery? What a wild time to be alive!

The Samsung Galaxy M51 was released on pre-order starting today in Germany. You’ll find the device there for approximately €360. At this price, if this device is released in the USA in the near future, we can assume we’ll see it for between $350 and $400 USD. The official release date for Europe for the Samsung Galaxy M51 is September 11, 2020, and you’ll be able to purchase this device in black or white.