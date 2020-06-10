Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak spills the beans

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 foldable display-toting smartphone was basically leaked in full this morning, front, back, and inside. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was tipped today to have a 7.7-inch foldable display inside and a 6.23-inch display on its cover, both with punch-hole panels to make way for front-facing cameras. This new device will function quite similar to its predecessor, but will have several major hardware upgrades that’ll make the device far more appealing than the device’s competitors that’ve sprung up in the last few months.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was tipped today to roll with a foldable glass cover inside. This is different from the first Galaxy Fold, which used transparent polymide tech. This should solve issues in the hinge, which… didn’t work out particularly well with the first generation Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 seems to be keeping both a bezel up front AND a punch hole in its display, oddly. One would think that if there were a bezel, it’d house the camera, but here it seems that Samsung’s pushed their own process of punch-hole manufacturing within the display despite the available space. Inside, the Galaxy Fold 2 seems to have a pill-shaped punch hole larger than any we’ve seen before.

The Galaxy Fold 2 leak delivered this morning suggests that both the interior and exterior displays have increased in size, if not pixel density. Both have LTPS and YOCTA tech inside. The external display will have a basic 60Hz image refresh rate, while the internal (foldable) display was tipped today to have a 120Hz image refresh rate panel, not unlike that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Display is apparently making moves to solve issues of digitizer deterioration in folding under a display. At the moment, per an “industry insider” speaking with ETNews, “If it exceeds 100,000 times, the digitizer performance appears to be deteriorating, and we know the material is in progress.” It’s unlikely we’ll see an S Pen in a foldable from Samsung in the near future – unless that issue’s fixed in a hurry.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is one of several devices that are rumored to be revealed on August 5th, 2020. That’ll be the place we’ll likely first see the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy ZFlip 5G for the first time, too!