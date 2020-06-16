Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 battery revealed: Stacking up specs

A regulatory filing for the battery for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was revealed this morning, making way for final confirmations of rumored specifications. We can now compares the vast majority of specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 1 to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The first was released in the year 2019 in relatively limited numbers. In 2020, we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 released to a slightly wider audience.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 1 had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 12GB RAM. The newer Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be released with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with the same amount of RAM (12GB). The battery for the first phone was approximately 4380mAh – the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to ring in at 4500mAh, according to regulatory filings this week.

Upcoming #Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 comes with 4365mAh battery (Rated capacity).

Dual-battery system : 2090mAh+2275mAh pic.twitter.com/qmDAmt4LxK — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) June 16, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Fold’s unfolded display was 7.3-inches diagonally – the new Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to unfold to a larger 7.7-inches diagonally. In some device lines in the past we’ve seen a larger display with the same amount of pixels, resulting in a lower pixel density. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to expand the panel size AND increase the number of pixels – essentially cutting a larger piece of the same-density panel for this new device.

The camera array is expected to get the same upgrade, reflecting the power of the Samsung Galaxy S lineup. Where the first Galaxy Fold had the 12 + 12 + 16MP camera array, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to roll with a 64 + 16 + 13MP camera array. Frontside (inside) cameras are expected to be pretty much the same on the Fold 2 as they were on the first Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 release date approaches as the Galaxy Note 20 event is soon upon us! The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 release date is August 20, 2020, according to the latest, most reliable insider tips. That’ll happen after an August 5th, 2020, virtual event where we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy ZFlip 5G.