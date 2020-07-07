Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW brings mmWave to “affordable” tier

This week the folks at Samsung and Verizon revealed the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW. This device is now the least expensive way to access Verizon’s own Ultra Wideband 5G connectivity. With this device, users get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, four cameras (and a fifth on the front), 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for potential storage expansion.

This device is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20, but this device will be less expensive AND able to connect to the two different sorts of Verizon 5G ASAP. Right away, you’ll find connectivity to the mmWave (high-band) 5G internet with Verizon, so long as you’re in an area that has coverage. Later this year, when Verizon launches low-band 5G across the United States, this device will be able to access that as well.

The device is very similar to the device as sold on other carriers in the USA. This version has more RAM than the versions sold by AT&T and T-Mobile USA, and it supports mmWave, which the others do not.

This version has the same camera array as the other Galaxy A71 smartphones revealed this year, with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 5MP cameras, one with a macro lens, the other with a depth lens. Up front is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Users will be able to purhase the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW for “as low as” $15 a month for 24 months using Verizon Device Payment so long as they open a new line of service on a premium Unlimited plan. Users will be able to purchase this device in stores starting on July 16, 2020. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW with Verizon start on the 9th of July, 2020.

This device could also cost you $650 (approximately) outright. You could also get the device for $27.08 for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment – that’s without a new line of service. If you’re buying a device from Verizon during the pre-order period, you’ll get Galaxy A71 5G UW cases and screen protectors for approximately 25% off their normal price.