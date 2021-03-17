Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 borrow some S21 flagship features

Samsung has revealed its new Galaxy A series line-up, with the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 distilling some S21 magic for far more affordable devices. Unveiled this morning in the company’s latest Unpacked event, the three phones all pack quad cameras, offer Super AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, and up to two days of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Most affordable of the trio, the Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with an 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness. It’s one of Samsung’s Infinty-O panels, while a 32-megapixel f/2.2 camera poking through at the top for selfies. An in-display fingerprint sensor is included, too.

On the back, meanwhile, are four sensors. The primary camera clocks in at 64-megapixels, with an f/1.8 AF lens and optical image stabilization. It’s joined by a 12-megapixel f/2.2 fixed-focus ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel, f2.4 depth sensor. Finally, there’s a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera.

Inside, there’s an octacore processor and 4, 6, or 8GB of memory, model and geography depending. Storage is either 128GB or 256GB and – unlike the Galaxy S21 – you still get a microSD card slot too. That can handle up to 1TB cards.

The 189 gram, 8.4mm thick body – in black, white, blue, or violet – is IP67 water and dust resistant. Inside, meanwhile, there’s a 4,500 mAh battery that Samsung says can last for up to two days and supports 25W fast charging, plus stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning. Connectivity includes 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0, along with NFC and MST for Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A52 5G builds on its A52 sibling. The big difference is on connectivity, with it supporting 5G Sub-6 networks (though not mmWave). That means it should get faster cellular connections, though not the very fastest that Verizon and others have limited availability of in certain parts of the US.

The other difference is the display. It’s the same 6.5-inch size, and the same 1080 x 2400 resolution as the A52, but the A52 5G uses a 120Hz panel instead. There’ll also be no 4GB RAM variant, only phones with 6 or 8GB.

Samsung Galaxy A72

Biggest of the trio, the Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has the same selfie camera, and the same 64-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus the same macro camera. However it swaps out the depth sensor for an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto camera with OIS and an f/2.4 AF lens. That gives it a bigger digital zoom, too: up to 30x, versus the 10x of the A52 and A52 5G.

Inside there’s an octa-core processor and 6 or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB or 256GB of storage. You get a microSD slot too, an a larger, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. No 5G, with the A72 maxing out at LTE, but there’s still WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and MST.

The A72 is also IP67 water and dust resistant, and its 8.4mm thick, 203 gram body will come in the same black, white, blue, and violet finishes. You also get an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

US pricing and availability for the three new phones is yet to be confirmed. In Europe, the A52 will be priced from 349 euro ($406), the A52 5G from 429 euro ($499), and the A72 from 449 euro ($522).