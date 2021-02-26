Samsung Galaxy A32 4G strangely different from 5G variant

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G was revealed today with specs that seem to be better than its 5G edition. But here’s the thing: they’ll be released in different countries. You basically will not be in a situation in a store where both devices will be available at the same time. So it’s not like Samsung’s attempting to trick anyone with this naming setup.

So you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G version out in stores in Russia right now with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 30Hz image refresh rate. This 5G phone has a 720 x 1600 pixel display panel – making it 270 pixels per inch.

The version Samsung revealed today is made specifically for 4G LTE markets, India first, with a far better display. This 4G version has a 6.4-inch panel (ever-so-slightly smaller) that’s AMOLED with a 90Hz image refresh rate. This slightly smaller display has a far denser set of pixels, too, at 1080 x 2400, giving it 411 PPI.

The 5G version has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The 4G version has a fingerprint scanner in its display. The 5G version weighs just under an ounce more than the 4G version.

The 5G version has 48MP, 8MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro), and 2MP (depth) cameras. Each has the same f-values, sensor size, and abilities as the 4G version. The 4G version’s cameras are different (it would seem) only in their MP values. The 4G version has 64MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP.

The front-facing camera on the 5G version is 13MP, while the 4G version is 20MP, and both have the same f-value and ability to capture 1080p 30fps video. One of the only places where the 5G version is better than the 4G version (other than the inclusion of 5G data capabilities) is the inclusion of NFC (market/region dependent). The 4G version does not have NFC.

The battery size on both devices is the same, at approximately 5000mAh, non-removable. Both versions with with 15W charging with USB-C. The 5G version will cost you approximately 257 Euro while the 4G version will cost approximately 220 Euro – and these prices are very roughly converted. You’ll need to check with your local sales outlet to know for sure!