Samsung and OnePlus will have a showdown next week

There are only a few days left before we bid good riddance to 2021, but it seems that 2022 is already gearing up to have a messy start, at least for the consumer electronics world. Companies are backing out en masse from an in-person appearance in Las Vegas for CES 2022 due to new health concerns and big-name events have begun to pop. There is no stopping some companies from making a big splash, and Samsung and OnePlus have amusingly chosen the same date to jump in.

Galaxy S21 FE

At long last, Samsung will finally release its incredibly delayed Galaxy S21 FE. This Fan Edition of a 2021 flagship went through many struggles, if all the rumors are to be believed. The fact that it would be launching three to four months late is perhaps enough proof of that.

Samsung fans might have a hard time deciding on this one, though. On the one hand, it does have the key features of the Galaxy S21 distilled into a more affordable package, at least in theory. You get the same Snapdragon 888 (or Exynos 2100) with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a triple camera system led by a 12MP main sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS.

On the other hand, the pricing and timing could leave some interested buyers on the fence. Walmart revealed that the starting price for the Galaxy S21 FE would be $699, same as the Galaxy S20 FE last year. In Europe, however, @OnLeaks suggests that it might be a bit higher at 759 EUR. The same tipster claims that Samsung will launch the phone in France on January 4th, making it the first new Android 12 phone of the year.

OnePlus 10 Pro

On that same date, at least on January 4th in China, OnePlus will be starting the pre-sales campaign of the OnePlus 10 Pro, according to a posting on JD.com. This clearly puts it at odds with the Galaxy S21 FE, but it’s an apple to oranges comparison anyway. Unlike Samsung’s Fan Edition, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a high-end flagship with a matching high-end price tag.

That’s not unusual for OnePlus these days, though, but you are at least getting what you pay for. Per earlier leaks, the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its giant 5,000 mAh battery is expected to support 80W super-fast charging, and it will get a triple camera system that sounds oddly like the OnePlus 9 Pro’s set minus the monochrome depth sensor.

OnePlus’ early launch, however, might not mean much for people outside China since the OnePlus 10 Pro might be exclusive to that market for the first few months of the year. The rest of the world will have to wait until March or April for their turn, giving Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series the opportunity to get a firm hold before that time comes.