Samsung adds “Mystic Navy” blue to Galaxy Tab S7 lineup

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ were granted a new color this week. On pre-order this week, Samsung delivered the color “Mystic Navy” to the universe of Samsung tablets. The devices will cost the same as their alternate-color counterparts, starting at approximately $650 USD. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will remain the same as their counterparts otherwise – same features, display, and power inside.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ work with “an updated” S Pen, Dolby Atmos speakers, and the potential for 5G connectivity. These tablets can be purchased with or without mobile data connectivity right out the gate.

If you’ve not yet seen what this tablet lineup is all about, take a peek at our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review right this minute. This is a device we called the “best Android slate to date” back in September of 2020, and it remains so here in February of 2021.

Up front the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ works with a 12.4-inch display with 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution. This device works with a Super AMOLED tech display panel that covers the vast majority of the front of the device – rolling with an 84.6% screen-to-body ratio. The edges are flat, the corners are round, the entire device is stylish and lovely.

The display on this device has HDR10+ and 16M colors (NTSC). This panel is able to deliver a keen 120Hz image refresh rate which, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC inside, makes for a hearty piece of entertainment and gaming-ready hardware.

General availability for this Mystic Navy iteration of the tablet lineup begins on Thursday, February 18, 2021. If you’d like a Galaxy Tab S7 in black, you can buy it sooner. Like, right now, if you wanted.