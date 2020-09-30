Salmonella recalls hit cheese dip, onions, and dog food

Supposing you’re not feeling positive about salmonella in your life, the FDA has news for you today. A set of recalls appeared today to add to the list of recalls from earlier this month, all centered on salmonella outbreaks and potential sources for salmonella contamination. On the list as of today are new names in red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions, cheese dip, and reminders for Shirakiku Dried Fungus and certain sorts of dog food.

If you’re looking for the dog food bit specifically, we’ve covered the larger story earlier this month. In short, keep an eye out for Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe 4lb bags of dog food from Real Pet Food Company. These bags may contain Salmonella that could cause anywhere from moderate to severe effects in pets – and the humans that keep them.

The onions situation has been going on for a while. Back in our big “onions you can eat” guide from August of 2020, we went over the basics. The FDA published an updated listing earlier today. In short: Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the present from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California.

The onions recall is giant – onions were distributed to ALL SORTS of sources in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. They went to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores – they went everywhere. And since onions aren’t always individually labeled, it’s extremely difficult to know for certain if the onions you’ve got in your fridge are amongst the onions that are part of this recall. These onions all have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.

Korger Delta Division issued a recall of a WHOLE BUNCH of cheese dips just this morning. Cheese dips from Krogers purchased between May 15 and August 6th, 2020, were made with red onions that – you guessed it – may well have been infected with salmonella.

Recalled cheese dips include:

• MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000

• MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000

• MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000

• MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000

• JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000

• JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000

• PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000

• DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000

• DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000

• DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 236295-70000

• DELI JARLSBERG DIP 237462-40000

• JARLSBERG DIP 247199-00000

• DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP 286292-70000

• DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP 286462-20000

• DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 295095-50000

• DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD 95408-50000

• DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 295409-50000

Shirakiki Dried Fungus (also known as Black Fungus or Kikurage) is part of the August round of 2020 FDA recalls for salmonella. This recall was done by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. If you purchased Shirakiki Dried Fungus any time recently, you’ll want to toss it out – this mostly affects restaurant owners.