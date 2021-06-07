Rumored under-display camera for the Galaxy S22 might not happen

Rumors have been going around for a while suggesting that the Galaxy S22 smartphone coming from Samsung could have an interesting front camera that allows the device to ditch the notch common to smartphones today. The rumor had suggested that Samsung might equip the Galaxy S22 with an under-display camera. That camera would need no notch and would be able to function with the standard screen material laid over the top to create a seamless display.

A new report is making the rounds that suggests Samsung has now ditched the under-display front camera. The report claims that Samsung was unsatisfied with the image quality offered by the under-camera display. Another problem leading to the change is claimed to be production yields too low to be used in millions of Galaxy S22 smartphones Samsung needs to produce.

With the Galaxy S22 not getting the under-display camera, the camera sensor will reportedly debut with the next-generation Galaxy Note series in the second half of 2022. Rumors also indicate Samsung will use an under-display selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. That particular device has another selfie camera that can offer better quality than the under-display unit.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S22 will have some other interesting features, including sensor-shift image stabilization and a continuous zoom periscope camera module. The primary camera on the smartphone is expected to have an Olympus branded primary camera and use a Snapdragon 895 or Exynos 2200 processor, depending on the market. No matter the market, the smartphone is tipped to use graphics from AMD. Smartphone fans are certainly looking forward to the day when they can ditch the notch and have an uninterrupted display running from edge to edge of the smartphone body.