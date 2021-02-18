Rugged Panasonic Toughbook 33 2-in-1 gains faster connectivity

One of the things Panasonic is known for is making rugged computers that slot into the Toughbook family. One of the best-selling Toughbooks that Panasonic makes is the Toughbook 33, a fully rugged 2-in-1 computer. Panasonic has announced that it has updated the Toughbook 33 to better meet the needs of mobile workers in extreme conditions.

The upgraded notebook still uses a 3:2 display and offers a durable build with a flexible design and enterprise-grade specifications. Toughbook 33 can connect to Private LTE CBRS networks up to 2.8x faster thanks to Wi-Fi 6. The machine has also been upgraded with Bluetooth 5.1, which is 2x faster than the previous Bluetooth used in the device.

Panasonic has also improved functionality with 50 percent louder speakers and improved microphones for better speech recognition. The keyboard is now backlit with brighter red lighting for use in lowlight situations. Panasonic also integrated enhanced security with support for Intel Hardware Shield, which is part of Intel vPro. The upgraded security meets Microsoft’s Secure-core PC requirements.

OPAL SSDs are standard, offering an extra layer of encryption capability by supporting optional hardware encryption. The new SSDs also support BitLocker software encryption. Other hardware specifications include a 12-inch QHD 1200 nit display with an optional keyboard. The machine is IP65, and MIL-STD certified to survive up to five-foot drops.

Storage capacity ranges from 512GB to 1TB via an NVMe SSD, and the machine can be fitted with between 16 and 32GB of RAM. Processor options include 10th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 units. Toughbook 33 supports both physical SIM cards and eSIM. Other features include an improved camera with up to 30 times faster laser autofocus and a privacy cover. An optional barcode reader is available with a brighter laser for easier scanning. The upgraded laptop is available to purchase now.