Rolls-Royce launches Young Designer Competition for aspiring artists

British carmaker Rolls-Royce is encouraging young, creative minds to design their very own rendition of a Rolls-Royce motor car. The Young Designer Competition is open to kids and teenagers aged 16 and below, and parents can join the fun as well.

More than just a welcome respite from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolls-Royce’s Young Designer Competition is an extension of the company’s annual Family Day Celebration held each year at the Rolls-Royce HQ in Goodwood, England.

And since the Rolls-Royce brand is associated with the finest luxury conveyances in the world, aspiring designers are encouraged to create their own rendition of a no-holds-barred, super-luxury car. All entries will be personally evaluated by the Rolls-Royce design team, and the overall winner will receive a digitally enhanced rendered illustration of the car. Cool, right?

But that’s not all. When classes resume after all these quarantines, Rolls-Royce has something in store for a lucky UK-based entrant. The winner will be chauffeured back to school in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and he or she can bring along a friend for the ride, which is good.

Because if you’re rolling in the back of a Rolls on the first day of school, you need someone to take pictures and upload all those precious moments on your favorite social media pages, right? Meanwhile, the school will also receive a Greenpower electric car from Rolls Royce. The runners up will also receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motors cars.

Rolls-Royce has suspended production at its Goodwood plant since March in compliance with the UK Government’s response in tackling the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. “This action has not been taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our exceptional workforce is first and foremost in our minds,” said Müller-Ötvös. “We are a tight-knit community at the Home of Rolls‑Royce and I have no doubt that our resilience will shine through during this extraordinary time.”

While the rest of the world is undergoing quarantine, now is the perfect time to entice young kids and get those creative juices flowing. The Rolls-Royce Young Designer Competition is open now. All entries should be submitted by the 18th of May 2020.