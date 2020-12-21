Rolls-Royce has given away clues to unravel the Wraith Kryptos cipher

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said it best in describing its newest collection car. “Wraith Kryptos is a Rolls-Royce Collection like no other. It is embedded with a cryptographic cipher and filled with mystery and intrigue.”

Unveiled last July, Wraith Kryptos is unlike any bespoke vehicle from Goodwood. The interior and exterior are brimming with mysterious ciphers inspired by cryptography.

Those Matrix-inspired symbols are the creation of Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer Katrin Lehmann, and that “finding the key is the first step in uncovering the mysterious code,” said Rolls-Royce’s press release.

However, there’s a problem. Nobody’s been able to decrypt the mysterious ciphers as of press time. As clients receive the first deliveries of their bespoke Wraith Kryptos, the British luxury carmaker has given away some clues to unravel the mystery behind Wraith Kryptos. Unsurprisingly, the ‘key’ has something to do with the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament.

“The Spirit of Ecstasy, the figurine that graces the bonnet of every Rolls-Royce motor car, holds the key to uncovering this code,” added Müller-Ötvös. “The word KRYPTOS is engraved in Rolls-Royce cipher around the base of the figurine, and with this information, clients will be able to embark on their cryptographic journey.”

Apparently, the seven letters of KRYPTOS provides the starting point in breaking the code. In Wraith Kryptos, the Spirit of Ecstasy has green enamel detailing. Using the KRYPTOS engraving at the base as your starting point, focus your attention on the vehicle’s Delphic Gray paint that reveals brilliant specks of green and blue when exposed to varying degrees of light – more clues that may lead to the final answer.

Inside, you get more clues. You’ll find more ciphering on the illuminated treadplates, and Rolls-Royce said to look closer at the embroidery on the seat headrests. Only two people in the world are privy to Wraith Kryptos’ bewildering puzzle, and the answer remains in a sealed envelope hidden in a safe.

Rolls-Royce is giving away a “unique and prestigious prize” to the lucky someone who breaks the KRYPTOS code. “The first client to decrypt this code will receive a unique gift from Rolls-Royce in recognition of their extraordinary talent!” concluded Müller-Ötvös. Clients are encouraged to submit their answers using Rolls-Royce’s Whispers app beginning in February 2021.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a luxurious grand tourer for effortless travel. It has a 6.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 motor with 624 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It has a top speed of 155 mph, and it rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.4-seconds.

Wraith Kryptos is the most fascinating among Rolls-Royce’s collection models. But unlike Wraith Eagle VIII and Ghost Zenith, only Kryptos is built to boggle the mind.