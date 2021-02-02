Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu height revealed

The Resident Evil Village character Lady Alcina Dimitrescu was given a height this week. An official height. We now know how tall the character is, based on the information given to us by the creators of the game. These are the people who decided the height ratios and the way in which the game is perceived by the public – and the people who’d inevitably ask the question. This terrifying monster of a character towers over us all.

“Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated, said Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Tanako. “It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy.

“I hear her height is something of interest,” said Tanako. “If you include her hat and high heels: 2.9 meters (approximately 9 feet, 6 inches tall. These bewitching, vampiric characters are relentless in their pursuit of Ethan, and I can’t wait for you to meet them yourselves when you enter Castle Dimitrescu in May.”

The game Resident Evil Village will be released in full on May 7, 2021. At that time, Lady Dimitrescu will be ready to crush your hopes and dreams and terrify your mind through the ages. This game is available for pre-order right this minute.

Above you’ll see a recent hour-long presentation from the creators of the game Resident Evil Village, also known as Resident Evil 8: Village. If this doesn’t give you enough information on what this game is all about before you buy it, what else could you possibly need to see or hear? This is absolute madness!