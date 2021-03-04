Redmi Note 10 Pro seems to shock with 120Hz display, low price

The price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro seems to be far lower than its features might imply. Before you drop down too low, note that the entire Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is intended for India and greater Europe, not necessarily anywhere near the USA. If you live in the USA and are a big fan of Redmi devices, by all means, read on – but don’t expect to be able to pick these machines up through any in-person storefront.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. This display has 120Hz image refresh rate with HDR10 and 450nits (typical brightness) and a max brightness of 1200nits – that’s bright! This display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (that’s around 395 pixels per inch). This display is covered with a pane of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro works with dual-SIM tech and IP53 protection against dust and “splash” (water). Under the hood is MIUI 12 based on Android 11 for software. This phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7150 chipset with an Adreno 618 GPU.

This phone has a dedicated microSDXC card slot and three iterations (RAM, internal storage). Those versions include 6GB/64GB, 6/128, and 8/128. Up front this machine has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture, 1.0um pixel size, and a 1/3.06″ sensor.

Around the back there’s a set of four cameras. The main sensor on this machine is 108MP with f/1.9 aperture and a 26mm (wide) lens. There’s also an ultrawide (118 degree) lens on an 8MP camera, a 5MP camera for macro, and a 2MP camera for depth sensing. This device can capture 30/60fps video at 1080p or 30fps video at 4K.

There’ll also be a Redmi Note 10S with a 6.42-inch display and slightly less impressive set of cameras. Both the “S” and the Pro work with GSM, HSPA, and LTE. The standard Redmi Note 10 works with GSM and HSPA, but no LTE. This device has effectively the same display as the S, but an ever-so-slightly less powerful camera on its back and a different processor inside.

The release dates for the entire Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is “soon” with an expected range inside March of 2021. If you’re looking for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, you might be waiting a bit longer – that’s likely headed for an April release. You’ll be paying around Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage size Redmi Note 10 Pro. Converted directly to USD, that’s approximately $220.