Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is the first with a Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm’s latest small announcement may have you thinking that the chipmaker is diversifying its catalog to address more markets. In reality, it’s is just tweaking its existing products to make it look that way. The new Snapdragon 768G, for example, is boosted gaming-centric version of the already gaming-centric Snapdragon 765G and its first customer is Xiaomi who just launched a “Racing Edition” of its popular Redmi K30 5G exactly with that gaming purpose in mind.

Depending on who you ask, the numbers may make no difference could make a world of difference. In an industry where every clock cycle counts, a small step from 2.4 GHz to 2.8 GHz could be significant, especially for gaming. At least that’s what the marketing will tell you and that’s what the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is putting on the table. Everything else, however, will be the same.

The Racing Edition and the regular Edition are exactly the same inside and out. That includes the 6.67-inch FHD+ screen, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The cameras are also the same, with a 64MP Sony IMX686, 8MP wide-angle, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. For an advertised gaming phone, the 4,500 mAh oddly remains unchanged.

Of course, the unexpected announcement of the Snapdragon 768G could create a bit more confusion and muddles the messaging a bit. After all, there were already phones that just recently launched with the Snapdragon 765G advertised precisely for gaming. Now those may have been just rendered a little obsolete if not old at least.

Making matters even more confusing, the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition will launch with a 1,999 RMB price tag, roughly $282. That’s actually lower than the 2,999 RMB of the Redmi K30 5G with the exact same memory configuration. It’s not clear whether Xiaomi will continue selling the latter but Chinese buyers will have fewer reasons to grab one considering the stark price differences.