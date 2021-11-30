Realme GT 2 Pro render brings the Nexus 6P back from the dead

There was a lot of discussion about the Pixel 6’s unorthodox design, and, as expected, opinions were split on the matter. Some definitely loved its quirky and memorable appearance, while others balked at the almost asymmetric design. It wasn’t the first Google phone to have a wide camera bump jutting out of its back, however, and there have been some comparisons made with the Nexus 6P made by Huawei for Google in 2015. It seems that OPPO spinoff Realme is trying to revive that equally awkward design if this leak about its next GT-branded phone is any indication.

We’ve reviewed quite a few Realme GT phones before, and they have all been marked by what some might call eccentric designs. The Realme GT Master and Explorer Master editions, for example, had the look and texture of travel luggage. Even the more “normal” Realme GT Neo2 had a special green color with a wide black stripe running down the phone’s back.

In both cases, however, the camera bumps remained mostly the same rectangular enclosure you’d see in most smartphones today. Just as the Pixel 6 bucked that trend, now it seems that the Realme GT 2 Pro will follow suit. It might not win prizes for originality, but it definitely scores points for bringing a head-turning design to the masses.

Launched in 2015, the Huawei Nexus 6P would go down in history for two things. The first, and perhaps more important, is how it would be the last Nexus phone together with the LG Nexus 5X. It was also quite memorable for its rather revolutionary camera bump design and placement, accurately described to look like a visor.

According to 91mobiles, the Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a somewhat similar design with some subtle differences. The bump is located a bit lower down from the top and extrudes further outward, giving the phone a more “barcode scanner” or tricorder vibe. The edges of the phone are also flat, a design cue that’s closer to the iPhone than any Nexus or Pixel phone to date.

The render also suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro will have two 50MP cameras using GR lenses, while the third camera is rumored to be an 8MP telephoto shooter. It’s expected to pack a 6.8-inch WQHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Given those specs, it won’t be difficult to imagine it will also run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

So far, Realme has only confirmed the phone’s name as well as its goal of leading the brand’s GT series into high-end territory, not that this year’s Realme GT phones weren’t high-end enough. There’s probably going to be some debate around that design, especially when it’s placed on a flat surface, but it’s quite on par with Realme’s tendency to embrace eye-catching designs for its GT family.