Razor just revealed 3x new affordable electric scooters

Today we’re taking a look at a set of three new electric scooters made by Razor. They’ve got new models called EcoSmart SUP, E300 HD, and C25. So technically there are four new scooters, but two of them have the same base name, so to speak. This collection of devices are all “attractively priced under $500” according to Razor – made for the average citizen looking for an extremely affordable way to roll around town.

Three new scooters

The Razor EcoSmart SUP works with 16-inch pneumatic tires with a wide bamboo deck. This machine has a 350W motor, a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour, and approximately 12 miles of riding per full battery charge. This scooter will cost MSRP $449 USD when it’s released by the end of July, 2020.

The E300 HD was previously released without a hub drive motor. This version of the scooter is basically the same as Razor’s “most economical and bestselling electric scooter”… now with a hub drive motor. This machine also runs at a top speed of 15MPH, has a 250W motor, 9-inch front wheel, 8-inch back wheel, and a suggested retail price of $289 USD. This scooter is scheduled for release “this fall.”

The C25 (working title, might have a different name eventually), is “highly durable and foldable.” This scooter goes up to 15.5 miles per hour and gets up to 12.25 miles per battery charge. The C25’s latest iteration has an MSRP of $399, and will be available in October. Below you’ll see two versions: G2 and G3.

Revealed earlier

Razor also recently revealed the Razor E Prime III and the EcoSmart Metro. The EcoSmart is very similar to the “SUP” noted above, this time with a sit-down iteration of the machine. This device has a standard set of 16-inch psneumatic tire tubes on spoke wheels, a 36 volt rechargable battery, and the ability to travel up to 18 miles per hour. With this battery this machine can run up to 40 minutes without a recharge. The EcoSmart SUP will cost MSRP $469 USD.

The E Prime III is the “lightest electric scooter in its class,” made for easy carrying when not riding. This scooter is foldable, works with a 250-watt brushless hub-drive motor, and a suggested retail price of $399 USD. Both the E Prime III and EcoSmart Metro should be available very soon if they’re not already out for sale right this minute.