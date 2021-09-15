Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma gets wild for Xbox Series X, One, and PC

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma was revealed this week in preparation for launch for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC. This newest version of the original Wolverine works with a new design, a whole bunch of buttons, interchangeable thumbstick caps, and Chroma RGB lights aplenty. This new version of the controller will be made available direct rom Razer, at RazerStores, and at authorized retailers around the world.

This controller is a wired-connection controller, and DOES NOT work with Bluetooth. As it is with most Razer devices, the wired connection is preferred over wireless due to the TINY difference in response time a cord offers over a Bluetooth connection. This controller comes with a 9.8-foot (3 meter) “wired cable with strain relief).

A variety of buttons are present on this controller, including Razer “Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons” as well as a Mecha-Tactile D-Pad. The D-Pad is not interchangeable, but the thumbsticks are. Adjustments can be made to the triggers on this controller with “Hair Trigger Mode” with trigger stops.

This controller has all the buttons present on a standard Xbox controller, plus two extra bumpers (at your index fingers), and four extra triggers. The triggers appear at the bottom of the controller, where you’ll tap them with your middle fingers, more than likely. All of these buttons are remappable.

Regardless of if you’re using the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma on a PC (with Windows) or on an Xbox, Razer now has apps that allow you to initiate customizations in color and control. For your console, controls are edited with the Razer Controller Setup app for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. This app allows you to remap the multi-function buttons and adjust the lighting in the controller to your liking.

The thumbsticks included with the controller are “Offensive Shooter” and “Defensive Shooter”. The Offensive Shooter is shorter and dome-shaped. The Defensive Shooter is taller and flat-headed (with rounded edges).

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma will be released this week to Razer’s online store, physical RazerStore locations, and at authorized retailers in the USA and abroad. This controller has a price of approximately $150 USD.