Razer Tomahawk released with RTX 3080 and tool-less sled system

The miniature, modular gaming PC system known as Razer Tomahawk was released today with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition GPU inside. This small form factor (SFF) desktop works with Intel NUC and a modular “tool-less sled system.” This desktop gaming-oriented computer was released both with or without the RTX GPU, making a difference of approximately $800 USD.

This computer is made to pack as much power as it possibly can in as small a space as is reasonable. This machine is far smaller than it is powerful, working with an Intel Core i9-9980HK 8-core processor and the ability to plug in a full-sized graphics card – which you can opt to buy immediately or plug in whatever you already have on-hand.

This device works with an unpopulated PCIe slot (PCIe x16) unless you opt for the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080. This device has an unpopulated M.2 slot, 512GB PCIe NVMe + 2TB HDD (5400 RPM) storage, and 16GB DDR4 2667MHz RAM right out the gate.

Ports include 2x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type C (Thunderbolt 3 Ports), 4x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type A, and both a 3.5mm Line Out / Optical Out, and a 3.5mm Headset Port for audio. The heat generated by processing within is cooled by 2x 120mm fans. Cool air is pulled in from the side while hot air is vented out through the top.

And of course there’s a bit of the ol’ colorful LED action, since this is a Razer machine. At the bottom of the box is an array of LEDs that shine with Razer Chroma RGB tech – that means 16.8 million colors and its own dedicated software for dynamic reactions to on-screen content and/or a wide array of other options.

You can buy this gaming desktop in any case color you like, so long as it’s black. The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop with GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition and Intel NUC is available from Razer online right now for a price of approximately $3,199.99 USD. You can get the same desktop without the GPU for approximately $2,399.99 USD. UPDATE: The non-RTX model is currently “sold out” while the RTX model remains available with “ships next business day.”