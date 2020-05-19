Razer Opus wireless headphones hands-on: One button to switch

Today we’ve got a pair of Razer Opus wireless headphones in the house, rolling with THX certification, hybrid ANC, and a button that allows switching between modes. That’s an oversimplifcation of what’s going on here – it’s radical. When you’re wearing these headphones, you’ve got the option to switch between active noise cancellation and external sound enhancement, using four dedicated ANC microphones to make it happen.

These headphones don’t look or feel like your average gamer headphones. They’re not brightly colored, they’re not explosively toned, there aren’t any LED lights. They’re made to be a perfect blend of high-quality industrial design and high-quality sound delivery, in a package that’s uniquely Razer.

Razer Opus work with plush leatherette foam ear cushions and cushioning on its headband – and they are, indeed, comfortable right out of the box. They fold down to fit in a carrying case that’s included in the box, and the whole package is quite low-key classy.

– THX Certified – For clear vocals & dialog, no distortion, and great noise isolation

– Advanced ANC – Hybrid active noise cancellation with 4 dedicated ANC mics

– Crafted for Comfort – Plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband

– Opus Mobile App – THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings, and battery status

– Quick Attention Mode – For situational awareness whenever you need it

– Auto Pause / Auto Play – For seamless media playback

– On-the-Go Design – Up to 25 hours with ANC on, 3.5mm jack, and carrying case

– Drivers: 2 x 40mm dynamic drivers

– Weight: 265g

– Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

– Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat

– Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm

– Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

Right out the gate these headphones feel like a surprisingly high-quality blending of all the good bits of past Razer-released headphones, and the pricing seems to be right on the mark. We’ll be giving them an extended try in a variety of listening situations through the future and will give you a full review soon!

The Razer Open headphones we’ve got here will be made available starting this week for approximately $200 USD through Razer online, Razer Stores around the world, Amazon online, and through authorized 3rd-party retailers.