Razer Iskur Fabric and XL brings total chairs to 6

The chair game at Razer ramped up once again with a couple of new versions of original models. Now there are six – with a few different iterations of each. There’s the Razer Iskur, Iskur X, and Iskur Fabric. There’s a Razer Iskur XL, Iskur X XL, and Iskur Fabric XL. That makes 6 base models – and there are color options in Dark Gray, Black, and Green, depending on which model you’re looking at.

The standard model for each of these chairs has a soft cut-off height at 6-feet, and a weight of 286 lbs for the person sitting in the chair. Shorter than that and the user will want the standard model, lighter than that and the user will want the standard model – otherwise it’s XL. Each XL version is 15% larger than the regular-sized version.

The Razer Iskur Fabric comes in standard and XL. In both cases, the chair comes in ONE color: Dark Gray. The Fabric version has a covering in “densely woven yarn” that Razer says is resistant against water, oil, and dirt.

If you’re looking for the standard or XL Iskur, you’ll have a choice of either black or green iterations. The “green” is really only an accent color – the stitching across the entire chair, the “FOR GAMERS, BY GAMERS” text at the front of the seat, and the snake logo at the headrest.

The Razer Iskur X comes in standard and XL in any color you want, so long as that color is black. As such, there are a total of 8 variants of the Razer Iskur line, for upholstery, size, and color. The Razer Iskur X is the least expensive of the group, and both the Iskur and Iskur Fabric are almost identical in size and shape.

The Razer Iskur Fabric (standard and XL) as well as the newly-added XL versions of the original Iskur and Iskur X will be available for sale starting on September 2, 2021. The Razer Iskur Fabric has a price of approximately $500 USD, while the XL version will cost you closer to $600 USD. The pricing of the original Iskur is identical to the Fabric, and the Iskur X is $100 less.