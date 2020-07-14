Razer Huntsman Mini Review: Onboard storage and tiny size for the win

Today we’re looking at the brand new Razer Huntsman Mini, the first 60% keyboard from Razer. This keyboard rolls with official Razer Optical Switches, Doubleshot PBT Keycaps, and its own onboard memory. It’s also lit up with Razer Chroma RGB rainbow brightness, of course.

This keyboard is compact, but makes way for a surprising amount of customizability. This keyboard connects with a (detachable) type-C cable and is designed in a way that allows for simple stowing and setup.

This keyboard works with Doubleshot PBT Keycaps. They’ve got side-printed secondary functions and a hardware design that suggests you’re working with premium tools. The aluminum construction of the keyboard helps with that situation, too. The keyboard’s keys are replaceable and interchangeable with packs you can purchase from Razer in black, white, pink, and green.

The keyboard is available in Black and Mercury, in both Clicky or Linear Optical Switches variants. The version we’ve got here is the Clicky version – we’ll be trying out the Linear Optical Switch in the near future.

If you’re used to working with a keyboard on a laptop, switching to this 60% keyboard is easier than switching to a full-sized gaming keyboard. It feels more natural for a pair of hands that are usually in a crunch, out in the wild, at events.

If you’ve always used a full-sized gaming keyboard, you might find a bit of a learning curve with the Razer Huntsman Mini. The keys are all there, but it sometimes comes as a shock to find muscle memory tossing your fingers a bit further than they need to travel.

This keyboard works with a 100 million keystroke lifespan, a standard bottom row layout, and hybrid onboard storage. I’m able to set up to 5 profiles with different keybindings – with Razer’s software – and they work light they’re supposed to.

The keyboard’s ability to keep settings stored onboard the keyboard itself is a WIN when we’re considering not only keybindings, but lighting setups. Razer Synapse 3 and all the Razer Chrome RGB backlighting action remains elite among the most high-end competitors, to be sure.

This keyboard has N-key roll-over with built-in anti-ghosting, 1000Hz Ultrapolling, and a definite sense of power punching above its size. The entire setup feels top-notch – as well it should, given the price of the unit.

The Razer Huntsman Mini will cost approximately $120 USD for its Clicky iteration, and $130 for its Linear Optical Switches version. Replacement / customization keycaps (Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set) sold separately for approximately $30 a set.