Razer Hammerhead earbuds add ANC and Chroma RGB lights

Razer took things up a notch with a pair of earbuds today, adding Razer Chroma RGB lighting and ANC to the mix. This is the second generation of the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, bringing the pair up to modernity with “feed forward ANC” with dual environmental noise cancelling (ENC) microphones. And they have lights. Little RGB lights in your ears, so you can be sure everyone around you knows you absolutely cannot hear what they are saying and do not want to be disturbed.

Wearing a black hoody and crouching over your laptop in a coffee shop is the anti-social in public solution of the past! Now Razer has a pair of earbuds that blast a rainbow of light from your ear holes. Since the lights are official Razer Chroma RGB, they can sync with the rest of your Razer Chroma RGB devices so you’ll be all color-matching like a professional.

LED lights in the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds work with lighting effects like Audio Meter (responding to the audio being played), spectrum (all the colors), breathing (pulsing lights), and static (one color on). They also have brightness adjustability from 10% to 100% in increments of 10.

Razer Hammerhead earbuds connect to smart devices with the Razer Audio app (for Android and iOS) with Bluetooth. They deliver “ultra-low latency gaming mode (60ms) and are “THX Certified”. Battery life is quoted by Razer at up to 32.5 hours total (with 6.5 hours in the earbuds and an additional 26 hours-worth of battery life in the charging case’s own battery.) The old version had Bluetooth 5.0, the new has Bluetooth 5.2.

These earbuds have 10mm drivers, frequency response between 20 Hz – 20 kHz, 91 dB @ 1mW / 1 kH sensitivity, and AAC and SBC codec support. This newest pair of Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds (2021) work with Google Fast Pair and a full in-ear design (the previous version worked with a “half in-ear” design.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds (2021) were released today (release date: August 11, 2021) through the Razer store online, physical Razer stores, and through authorized 3rd-party retailers. The price for this latest round of earbuds is approximately $130 USD (or 140 Euro).