Razer Blade Stealth 13 (late 2020) revealed with 120Hz display

Today the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (late 2020) was revealed in two configurations. This device is the latest iteration of the “world’s first gaming Ultrabook”, prepared with the latest in high-end hardware components. One version of this laptop comes with a 120Hz FHD display, the other comes with an OLED FHD touchscreen display.

Both versions of this notebook computer come with a Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor at 28W (2.8Ghz base / 4.7Ghz turbo). They’re both outfitted with 16GB LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHz. Both come with the same powerful graphics card: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1650 Ti (4GB DDR6 with Max-Q Design).

This Razer Blade Stealth 13 works with 4x upward-facing speakers and is tuned with professional THX Spatial Audio. Both units are approximately 3.1-pounds light, and 0.6-inches / 15.3mm thin, complete with CNC milled + Anodized Aluminum. This notebook rolls with Wireless AX / Wi-fi 6 for super speedy data connectivity.

The iteration with a 120Hz display is currently the world’s only 120Hz 13-inch laptop, per Razer. The other version has an OLED Touch Display, new to this line. These machines work with 2x Type-A USB 3.1 ports, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), power port, and a single 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port.

Keys have Razer Chroma RGB back lighting with customization abilities using Synapse 3 software. They’ve all got Anti-ghosting tech to back them up, as well.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 (late 2020) 120Hz FHD matte display (with 100% SRGB) model will cost approximately $1800 USD at launch. The version with an OLED FHD Touchscreen (with Gorilla Glass / 100% DCI-P3) display will cost approximately $2000 at launch. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 (late 2020) will be released in October of 2020.