Ratchet & Clank (2016) gets a great PS5 upgrade ahead of Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusives landing this year, but before it arrives in June, we’ve actually been seeing its PS4 predecessor get a lot of love. Not only is the Ratchet & Clank (2016) currently free through Sony’s Play at Home campaign, but now Insomniac has revealed that it will be getting a free PlayStation 5 upgrade as well.

Insomniac announced the upgrade for Ratchet & Clank on Twitter today, and you can see the announcement embedded below. The upgrade will allow the game to run at 60 frames per second when played on a PlayStation 5, and it’ll be arriving sometime in April.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

We don’t have any more specifics aside from those details, but we’ll likely hear more around the time the update launches next month. Insomniac has some pretty good timing with this announcement, though, because for the next two days, Ratchet & Clank is free to claim for any PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owner who wants it.

Ratchet & Clank is free through Sony’s Play at Home program, which has seen the company give away multiple games for free during the pandemic. Just last week, Sony released a new batch of 9 free indie games through the campaign, and once we’re into April, we’ll see it offer Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition as well.

Ratchet & Clank, meanwhile, has been free for the entire month of March, and will remain free to claim through March 31st. If you’ve been dragging your heels when it comes to claiming it, time is running out, but thankfully all you have to do is hit that link in Insomniac’s tweet, sign in with your PlayStation account, and then click the “Add to Library” button to own it forever.