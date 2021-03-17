PlayStation Play at Home serves up game freebies led by Horizon Zero Dawn

Sony revived its PlayStation Play at Home promotion this month by giving away free copies of Ratchet & Clank for PS4 (which is still available if you haven’t yet claimed it), and now the company is detailing what’s next for Play at Home. When Sony announced its return back in February, it confirmed that it would have more freebies to give away to PlayStation gamers, but few of us probably imagined it would be giving away as many games as it announced today.

Beginning on March 25th, Sony will be handing out a slate of indie titles. Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast will be free to claim and keep starting on the 25th at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT, and they’ll be available until April 22nd at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT.

That’s a pretty impressive mix of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, so be sure to claim them during the month that they’re free. In addition to offering these free games, Sony is offering an extended three month trial to Funimation. That kicks off on March 25th and runs through April 22nd as well, so be sure to claim that as you add this collection of games to your library.

We’re going to have to wait until April to get what is arguably the biggest freebie, though. From April 19th at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT until May 14th at the same time, PlayStation users will be able to claim Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. This, as the title suggests, comes with the base game along with all of the DLC that was released for it, so if you’ve been a patient gamer in regards to Horizon Zero Dawn, it looks like your decision to wait is paying off big time.

Sony says that it will have more to share soon, but it’s unclear if that means more content drops are coming in the future. We’ll let you know when Sony announces more, but in the meantime, be sure to claim Ratchet & Clank before that offer runs out on March 31st at 8 PM PDT.