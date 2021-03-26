PlayStation Play at Home’s new free games are live: Here’s how to claim them

Those of you with a PlayStation 4 or 5 under the TV are probably well aware of Sony’s Play at Home promotion. The promo got started last year around the time the pandemic entered full swing, with Sony offering free copies of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey to anyone with a PlayStation account. Sony brought the promo back this month by giving away free copies of Ratchet & Clank (2016), and now, the company is offering a collection of indie and VR titles for free.

Beginning today, there are nine new games available through Play at Home: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Subnautica, ABZU, Enter the Gungeon, Moss, Paper Beast, Rez Infinite, The Witness, and Thumper. Keep in mind that Moss and Paper Beast require a PlayStation VR headset in order to play, but the rest can be claimed on both PS4 and PS5.

This is a solid helping of games, and they’ll be claimable for roughly the next month. You’ll need to claim these titles by April 22nd at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT, but once you do, they’re yours to keep forever. All you need to do to claim them is to head over to Play at Home page on the PlayStation Store, sign in with your PlayStation account, and add each game to your library.

Sony has one more big bonus coming up next month, as it plans to give away free copies of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition beginning on April 19th at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT. Once live, Horizon Zero Dawn will be available until May 14th at the same time. In addition to all of this, Sony is also giving PlayStation users a three-month trial to Funimation, assuming you sign up through the Funimation app between March 25th and April 22nd.

Finally, keep in mind that Ratchet & Clank is still claimable until March 31st at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT, so if you haven’t added that to your library yet, you’ve only got a few days left to do so. We’ll let you know when Sony shares more about Play at Home, so stay tuned.