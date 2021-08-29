Ram Trucks makes changes to 2022 pickups as the chip shortage continues

Automakers all around the world have been hit very hard by the microchip shortage. Some automakers have built vehicles missing critical components that can’t be produced because of the chip shortage in hopes they can simply be added down the road making the vehicles ready to sell. A new report has surfaced the claims Ram Trucks has decided to make changes to simplify its 2022 Ram 1500 line to ensure it can produce the trucks ahead of launch.

Most of the changes impact the Quad Cab lineup because it’s not as popular as the Crew Cab four-door models. Quad Cab trucks will be offered only in Tradesmen and Big Horn models. Anyone hoping to get other models, such as the Rebel with its sportier looks or the Laramie, are out of luck during the 2022 model year.

Ram is also eliminating some options from the options list for Quad Cab truck buyers. Specifically, anyone opting for those trucks will be unable to get the truck with a sunroof. Other options going away for Quad Cab buyers include Air Suspension, the Technology Group, and Power Running Boards.

No available air suspension might bother some who wanted a Quad Cab truck specifically for hauling and towing. However, there are certainly options on the aftermarket to add that feature back in. Tradesmen model buyers won’t be able to get the Ram Box option nor the Multi-function Tailgate.

Changes made to the Big Horn, known as the Lone Star in Texas, include eliminating the rear under seat storage compartment as a standalone option. Buyers will have to choose the Level 1 Equipment Group or Level 2 Equipment Group to get that feature. The Multi-function tailgate has also been eliminated from this model. It’s unclear if the options will come back should the chip shortage ease in the coming months.