Ram is building 1500 Classic trucks minus critical components due to chip shortage

Several of the most popular vehicles in the entire country are pickup trucks. While the Ford F-150 is far and away the most popular pickup in the country, another extremely popular truck is the Ram 1500 Classic. Ram parent company Stellantis has announced that it will be building and holding for final assembly the 1500 Classic truck at plants in Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico.

The reason the trucks are being held for final assembly is the global microchip shortage. The trucks are being built and then held without critical components that require the chips. Later, when the chips are available, the required components will be installed, completing the trucks to be shipped to dealerships. Stellantis says that the build action will last “a number of weeks,” and at this time, the automaker hasn’t offered any specific numbers on trucks impacted.

The global chip shortage results from the coronavirus pandemic and increased demand for consumer electronics such as game consoles and computers as people are at home more and, in many instances, are working from home. Stellantis isn’t the only automaker that has been forced to slow or stop production. Both GM and Ford have also slowed the production of vehicles, including the F-150 pickup.

Ford will idle its Ohio assembly plant while its Kentucky Truck Plant will work only two out of three shifts. Ford currently plans to return to full production during the week of March 29. Ford has also warned that the chip shortage could impact profits by as much as $2.5 billion. While Ford is idling some plants, it is building F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs without certain parts and holding them for completion when chips are available.