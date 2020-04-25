Quibi streaming service will arrive soon on TVs, but only for some users

Short-form video streaming service Quibi will soon be available to watch on TVs, but only for some users, according to a new report. The service launched in early April for smartphones and tablets, but lacked a TV app or casting feature. Soon after its launch, the company said that it was fast-tracking a casting feature that would enable users to watch content on TVs, and now we have more details on that plan.

Quibi is a new video streaming service that was made for smartphones — you can watch the content in vertical or horizontal orientation, plus each video is less than 10 minutes in length, making them more suitable for watching from your phone while on the train or between classes.

There’s an issue, though: it launched at the height of the lockdowns when many people were stuck at home.

It’s no surprise that we heard Quibi was fast-tracking the launch of a casting feature that would enable users to watch the content on their TV while at home, an arguably vital feature during this unique period of time. Service founder Jeffrey Katzenberg offered an update on the matter to Reuters last week, explaining that some users will get access to the casting feature starting next month.

It’s unclear how many users will get access to the new feature and when the company plans to expand it to more people. With it, users can cast content to devices like Chromecast or TVs that have a casting feature built-in. According to Katzenberg, more than a service has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times since launching on April 6.