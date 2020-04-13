Quibi streaming service for phones will soon support TV casting

Newly launched streaming service Quibi features short videos made for smartphones, but the company doesn’t plan to limit its service to just mobile devices. In a recent interview, company CEO Meg Whitman revealed that Quibi will soon be available to stream on TVs, too, by using casting technology. The app launched earlier this month without casting support or a TV app.

Quibi is, put simply, a video streaming service that is designed for people who mostly watch videos on their smartphone. The service features short-form original content comprised of episodes that are no more than 10 minutes long, making it easier for subscribers to watch the content while on the bus, waiting for an appointment, or between classes.

The service launched earlier this month with a generous 90-day free trial period, which has become increasingly common among brand new services. To no one’s surprise, Quibi did not launch with TV apps or any sort of support for playing the content on a TV, but that will change soon.

In an interview with CNBC, Whitman said that Quibi plans to roll out casting support in its mobile apps, which means users will be able to cast the videos to supported devices, such as Chromecasts and smart TVs that feature built-in casting support. Whitman says the company is ‘accelerating’ its casting feature plans.

This effort comes in light of the number of people who are currently isolated in their homes, where they’re unlikely to watch videos on their phones in the same room that features a much larger and more convenient television. It’s unclear when the casting feature will arrive, but Quibi itself remains available to download on Android and iOS now. After the trial period ends, the service will cost $4.99/month with ads and $7.99/month without ads.