PS5 State of Play coming this week, and Ratchet & Clank fans will want to tune in

It’s been a couple of months since the last PlayStation State of Play, and now Sony has announced another one for later this week. Ratchet & Clank fans in particular will want to tune into this one, as Sony says the State of Play will focus most on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. While much of the State of Play will be centered on Rift Apart, there will be appearances by a couple of other games too.

The announcement of this State of Play follows the release of a new gameplay trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart earlier today. That trailer introduced us to Rivet, the new female protagonist who will be joining Ratchet and Clank on their adventure. Sony today also revealed the five different suits of armor that will be available in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, along with confirming that Mark Mothersbaugh will be handling the soundtrack duties on Rift Apart.

That’s a lot of news, but apparently more is coming later this week. Sony plans to host a State of Play centered around Rift Apart on Thursday, April 29th at 2 PM PDT/5 PM EDT. Sony says that the State of Play will feature “more than 15 minutes of fresh gameplay,” so if you want to see Rift Apart in action, you’ll probably want to tune in for that.

Introducing Rivet! See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

You can do that by checking out the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels at the time stated. Sony has already published the YouTube livestream, which you can see embedded above. We don’t know how long the State of Play will last, but considering that it’ll mostly focus on Rift Apart, we’re guessing it won’t be super long.

Then again, it could be longer than anticipated, because in a separate tweet today, Sony teased that the State of Play will also include “updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles.” We’ll see what those unnamed indie games are later this week, so stay tuned for more.