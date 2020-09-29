Presidential Debate live stream video here: Biden vs Trump simulcast

The first of several US presidential debates will be held today an aired on all major TV networks and streaming services. That includes the likes of YouTube, C-Span, CBS, ABC, CNN, and NBC. This debate will begin at approximately 9PM ET (that’s 21:00 Eastern Time), 8PM Central Time, 7PM Mountain Time, 6PM Pacific.

This event will run for around 90 minutes, depending largely on how moderator Chris Wallace does with keeping the two presidential candidates on-topic and in-line. On the docket today is a set of subjects, each of which will have 15 minutes devoted to talk. These topics may be in this order, or they may be flipped around a bit – we shall see!

• The Trump and Biden records

• The Supreme Court

• COVID-19

• The Economy

• Race and Violence in our Cities

• Election integrity

Moderator Chris Wallace “has selected the topics for [the] debate”, and said subjects will be “subject to possible changes because of news developments.” These topics will “not necessarily to be brought up in this order.” No matter the order, this (and each of the other) debates will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

The first presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleland Clinic in Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Per the official Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), the first debates topics were “announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country.”

Above you’ll see a stream via YouTube for PBS News Hour. Below you’ll see a stream via YouTube from C-SPAN. You could also tap into the official YouTube list of networks live-casting the event.

The CPD announced that the following four journalists will moderate the four debates that’ll take place over the next several weeks: Chris Wallace, Susan Page, Steve Scully, and Kristen Welker. The vice presidential debate was scheduled for October 7, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT.

The third debate (and Second presidential debate) will take place on Thursday, October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. The fourth and final debate (and third presidential debate) will take place on Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.