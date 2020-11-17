Powerbeats AMBUSH Special Edition are Beats that glow in the dark

Beats have a new, special edition of their wireless earbuds out, and if you’ve always wanted glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats then the AMBUSH Special Edition are for you. Designed in collaboration with AMBUSH’s Yoon Ahn, the new model sounds the same as the Powerbeats we know and love, but will definitely stand out more in your ears.

In regular light, they’re a pale, minty green color, which on its own is a striking alternative to the black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) options Beats has had until now. Take them into the dark, though, and they’ll glow bright green. A red contrast “b” badge and AMBUSH logo rounds things out.

There’s also a matching ripstop pouch for carrying the earbuds around. As with the non-AMBUSH set, there’s IPX4 sweat and water resistance, along with a cable that runs around the back of your neck to join the two earbuds together.

“I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time,” AMBUSH’s Yoon, co-founder and creative director, says. “I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you’re outside late at night listening to music. This collaboration was designed for everyone who is confident, having fun, being creative and trying new things – those kids always seem to glow the brightest.”

Like the non-glowing earbuds, the AMBUSH Special Edition have 15 hours of battery life, and recharge via a Lightning port. There’s Beats’ Fast Fuel technology too, for up to an hour of playback from a 5 minute charge.

Controls on the earbuds themselves give quick access to volume, power, play/pause, answering and ending calls, and skipping tracks. There’s also “Hey Siri” hands-free access, with the Powerbeats using Apple’s H1 chipset. That also handles quick-switching with different devices, and any Apple device you’re signed into with the same iCloud account will automatically have the Powerbeats pairing.

Sales kick off on November 18, with the Powerbeats AMBUSH Special Edition priced at $199.95. That’s $50 more than the regular earbuds, though those don’t make your ears glow.