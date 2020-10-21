Porsche Design Acer Book RS made with fancy movement and materials

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS was revealed today with an extravagant industrial design and top-tier specs. This notebook works with a code name AP714-51 so as to avoid getting mixed up with similar Acer notebooks, and comes packed with a 14-inch 16:9 aspect ratio IPS touchscreen display. This device has Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 340 nits max brightness, and 100% sRGB color.

This very fancy looking notebook works with at least two potential configurations, one with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, the other with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. Both are 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and they’ll be matched with two potential graphics setups.

One version of this notebook has Intel Iris X Graphics, the other has NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. Both have dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM support, with either 8GB or 16GB onboard LPDDR4X system memory. Storage is provided by either 512GB or 1TB SSD (PCIe Gen3, 8Gb/s, NVMe).

This notebook rolls with DTS Audio and Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 connectivity… and the keyboard has backlit keys. This notebook has a unibody hinge that connects the display to the rest of the notebook and allows a unique experience with its keyboard.

When the Porsche Design Acer Book RS is opened, the keyboard is “slightly elevated”. This lift “improves cooling” and creates “a more ergonomic typing experience”. As you’ll see in the images below, the hinge becomes the part of the notebook that holds its back above the surface. Simple, elegant, smart.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS was released with what was called a Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS. This pack included a mousepad, a mouse, a carrying pouch, and a notebook sleeve. The notebook sleeve was made with 1680D fabric, while the travel pouch was made with ECCO PALERMO XA Leather.

The “Bluetooth and wireless Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS” works with carbon fiber covering for the left-mouse button and its bottom cover. This mouse works with the notebook sleeve’s detachable lid as a mousepad.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS was given a release date of December, 2020, where it’ll be ready – or slightly late arriving – for the holidays. The price for the Porsche Design Acer Book RS was announced at approximately $1400 USD in the USA. In Canada, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS was announced with a price of approximately $2000 CAD.

If you’re all about the Porsche Design Acer Book RS premium package, you’ll get the Intel Core i7 version of the notebook, travelpack, the mouse, and a price of approximately $2000 USD in the USA. This package will be available in EMEA, Europe, and China too.

Acer released the The Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS on its own in North America with a starting price of approximately $110 USD. The Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS (with the mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch, and notebook sleeve) was announced with a starting price of approximately $330 USD.