Pokemon TCG will soon reprint cards to scorch scalpers

The Pokemon Company International just released a note on the near-future of the Pokemon card game, especially regarding availability constraints. The wording of the statement seems to suggest they MAY be speaking about the McDonald’s release that’s taken the scalper world by storm… but we shall see. Per the statement, they are “actively working to print more of the impacted Pokemon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to support this increased demand.”

The official statement made by The Pokemon Company International on the future of Pokemon TCG suggests that “reprinted products are expected to be available at retailers as soon as possible.” This might indicate that they’re NOT speaking about the McDonald’s cards. That’d make sense, as McDonald’s generally makes their schedule and product printing ready for distribution weeks and/or months in advance.

On the other hand, if McDonalds locations are running out of product this early in the month, they may be forced to do something drastic. Printing Pokemon cards might very well be easier than filling the gap with any other sort of toy for Happy Meals.

The statement also suggests that “for new Pokemon TCG expansions launching in the future, we are maximizing production to increase product availability upon release.” They went on to note that they “will continue to reprint the products to replenish stock at retailers as soon as possible.”

Those collectors looking to buy Pokemon cards only for their cash value on the secondary market will likely find this decision disappointing. Given the massive growth in prices for older packs and individual cards, the suggestion that they’ll be delivering “reprinted products” will be unwelcome news.

It’ll be interesting to see how The Pokemon Company International works to make the future one that’s acceptable by their most important consumers. When you read that sentence, which consumers did you picture in your mind? Was it people who play the game, collectors, kids, adults, or some group in-between?