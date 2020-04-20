Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Rebel Clash Elite Trainer Box Unboxing

Today we’re looking at what’s inside an Elite Trainer Box of Pokemon cards for the newest set, Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield: Rebel Clash. This set is expected to hit stores (and ship) on May 1, 2020. You’ll be wanting to get cards from this set shipped, if you’re in quarantine like most of the world’s population. We got some packs, Starter Decks, and this Elite Trainer Box sent to us to review by The Pokemon Company – let’s take a look at this big box first!

You’ll find this box appearing right out the gate on release day along with the packs and some starter decks. If you’re brand NEW to the Pokemon card game, you’ll do well to start with a box such as this. In this box, you’ll find all the following bits and pieces.

The Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Rebel Clash Elite Trainer Box includes:

– 8 Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield—Rebel Clash booster packs

– 65 Card sleeves featuring Copperajah

– 45 Pokemon TCG Energy cards

– A player’s guide to the Sword & Shield—Rebel Clash expansion

– A Pokemon TCG rule book

– 6 Damage-counter dice

– 1 Competition-legal coin-flip die

– 2 Acrylic condition markers

– A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

– A code card for the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online

Above you’ll see what the box will look like in the store, on the shelf. Its a basic box with a shiny plastic exterior to keep it safe. This box – and the game in general – is recommended for kids at least 6 years of age. Below you’ll see what the box looks like when you’ve taken out the protective cardboard interior. You’ll see that protective cardboard bit in the hero image above – way in the back, on the right.

Next you’ll see a stack of Pokemon Energy. You need a bunch of Energy cards in order to play any game of Pokemon. With this stack, you’ll have the basic, standard number of Energy you’d want for any of the several different Pokemon Types.

Above you’ll see the cards as they appear out of protective sleeves. You’ll get 65 special protective sleeves with the box. They’re high quality plastic sleeves that protect cards from basic harm, like scratches from shuffling or scuffs from everyday riffling through cards.

Of interest here, and it MIGHT have been a very unlikely bit of happenstance, but here it is: In 2 of the 8 packs included in this box, we got a card both as a standard version and a foil version. That’s a “reverse holo” shiny card, and you always get at least one per pack. But it happened in two packs that we got a reverse holo of a card that was also in the pack as a non-holo – it was weird!

We also got 2x V Pokemon in this same set of 8 packs. That’s incredible luck. Either that, or this set is jam-packed with V Pokemon. It’s far more likely that we just got incredibly lucky.

Finally you’ll see 8 cards – these are the 8 rare cards we got in the 8 packs in this box. It’s important to note that the booster packs in this box are no different from any other booster packs you might buy otherwise individually. They just happen to be in this box.

Take a peek at additional pack openings and unboxings in our Pokemon Sword Shield TCG unboxing (opening packs, up close with foil). There you’ll see how the foil patterns are – as far as we’ve seen so far – the same as they are in this expansion. Next up – more packs!

This box will be released on May 1, 2020 for anywhere from $30 to $40, depending on where you shop. You’ll also find individual booster packs, boxes of booster packs, “mini” portfolios for cards, new card portfolios, and starter decks. It’s expected that these will all be out and available on May 1st, 2020, and we’ve got no reason to believe this set’s release will be delayed beyond that – we shall see!