Pokemon Sword and Shield mystery gifts revealed for May and June

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have a few bonuses appearing in the form of “Mystery Gifts” over the course of four weeks. May 22, May 29, June 5, and June 12, will release Galarian Pokemon with the tap of a button. These releases will be a bit of a push for the first part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass that’ll be released by the end of June 2020.

The Expansion Pass will be bringing the first major update The Isle of Armor in late June. As that release approaches, four “special” Galarian Pokemon and other oddities will be sent to users who open the game at least once per week over the next four weeks.

May 22 will start with a terrifying vision, a Galarian Mr. Mime, with a special move, a Hidden Ability Ice Body. There’ll also be a few items given to the user for free, including a Lure Ball, a Moon Ball, a Heavy Ball, and a Dream Ball.

The week of May 29 will include a Galarian Ponyta with Hidden Ability Anticipation. Users that pop into the game will also get a Level Ball, a Fast Ball, a Love Ball, a Friend Ball, and a Beast Ball.

Starting on June 5, 2020, users will get a fancy little Galarian Corsola with its Hidden Ability Cursed Body. Users will also get Evolution items Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Sachet, and Whipped Dream.

Finally, starting on June 12, 2020, users that open Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield will get themselves a Galarian Meowth with its Hidden Ability Unnerve, plus 100 Exp. Candies L and 50 Big Nuggets.

All you’ll need to do is open Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, and you’ll see a pop-up sort of deal – select Mystery Gift. There you’ll be able to tap Get a Mystery Gift, and select Get via Internet.