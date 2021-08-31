Pokemon Masters EX 2-year anniversary delivers 100 sync pairs for ALL players

It would appear that the people at Game Freak, Creatures, Nintendo, and DeNA have temporarily lost all restraint and are giving away 100 sync pairs in the game for logging in. After two years of gameplay, Pokemon Masters EX is making clear that htey appreciate the players, delivering “up to” 100 sync pairs to each player starting now and lasting until the 29th of September, 2021. The 100 max can be achieved by logging in at least once per day for 10 days in a row.*

Starting now and lasting until September 29, at 10:59 Pacific Time, players get bonuses for logging in to Pokemon Masters EX. Each log-in will deliver a 10-Pair Scout Ticket. Each 10-Pair Scout Ticket can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts. This can be repeated once per day for a total of 10 days.

Other log-in bonuses appear through the month of September, too. There’ll be a one-time gift of 3,000 gems – that’ll be available until the end of September. Another bonus appears between August 27 and September 13, with daily Gems – that can add up to a total of 3,100 by the end of the period.

A similar period of time spans an event called “Daily Battle – Present Event.” This event started on August 27 and last until September 11, 2021. During this event, players can participate in event battles “once per day to obtain 5-star Guaranteed Scout Tickets and up to 5,500 gems.”

*UPDATE: The days do NOT need to be consecutive. You can skip a day if you want and come back and get a ticket – no problem! Below you’ll see a special “Two-Year Anniversary trailer” from The Pokemon YouTube Channel. It is a lovely presentation with a song that’ll just warm your heart forever.

There’s a special dedicated website for the 2-year anniversary for this game as well, hosted by Pokemon Masters official. A set of three new Anniversary 2021 sync pairs available in their own respective Master Fair Scouts through September, too.

Lillie (Anniversary 2021) and Lunala, N (Anniversary 2021) and Reshiram, and Steven (Anniversary 2021) and Rayquaza will be available until September 29, 2021. The start date for Lillie is August 27, start for N is August 29, and start for Steven is August 31 – so they’re all out there now!