Pokemon GO XP bonus ‘trick’ and Spotlight on Shiny Drowzee

The second-most sleepiest Pokemon in the Pokemon universe is out in high numbers this evening in the Drowzee spotlight hour in Pokemon GO. This hour begins at 6PM (18:00) local time and lasts one hour. This event is set to take place on March 9, 2021, and it’ll be the absolute best time for you to find a Shiny Drowzee at long last.

The Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour tonight focuses on the Pokemon (096) Drowzee. This Pokemon evolves into Hypno, if you’re excited about evolutions. This event will deliver double XP for evolving Pokemon, too. Not just Drowzee – any Pokemon you evolve during the duration of the event will give you twice the regular XP bonus.

NOTE: In Pokemon GO when seeking Pokemon that can be evolved, use the search phrase “EVOLVE&EVOLVENEW” to see which Pokemon are available for evolution. You’ll get the biggest bonus if you evolve a Pokemon into a Pokemon you’ve never registered before.

If you’re looking for some of the most drastic color changes in Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Drowzee and Hypno are a pair you should keep on your radar. They go from yellow and brown to light purple, plum, pink, and near-white pink!

The multi-device trick

ALSO: If you’re looking to absolutely maximize the amount of XP you can attain during this event, load Pokemon GO on multiple devices. You won’t get more XP from walking with your Buddy, or anything like that, but you CAN evolve Pokemon quicker.

With multiple devices open, you can hit the “EVOLVE” button on one Pokemon, then hit the EVOLVE button on a different Pokemon on another device before the first device’s evolution animation is done playing.

The amount of Pokemon you can evolve is higher if you’re not waiting for this evolution animation to load for each Pokemon. This is all assuming that you have enough Pokemon to evolve that it’ll make a difference. If you have only a handful, there’s no use in using multiple devices.