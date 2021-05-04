Pokemon GO Xerneas raid counters, and how you’ll win

This week it’s time to head out and fight Shiny* Xereas in Pokemon GO, just so long as it’s not Cloudy!

If you’re battling Xereas as a raid boss in Pokemon GO, you’ll need either 3+ players at level 30 or higher, or between 2 and 3 players who are level 40. If you have anything less… you’re in for a bit of a disappointing journey.

The approximate CP for this Pokemon is 2160 in normal weather and 2701 with a Cloudy weather boost. That’s AFTER you’ve beaten Xereas and captured it – and good luck to you on that! You’ll likely be fighting this Pokemon as a raid boss with around 45899 CP right out the gate.

If you’re looking for the absolute best Pokemon to beat Xerneas in a raid battle in Pokemon GO, get yourself a Shadow Metagross. You’ll want to roll with Bullet PUnch and Meteor Mash, and you’ll likely get knocked out around 18 times before it’s all over.

After that, you’ll do well with Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb. Metagross (non-Shadow) is also a good bet, so long as it also has Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash. Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb is a strong contender here, followed by Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head.

If you have a Shadow Scizor or Shadow Mewtwo, drop them in your team. Scizor is best here with Bullet Punch and Iron Head, Mewtwo is best with Confusion and Psystrike. Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb is high powered in this equation, as is Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head.

A few shocking members of the Xerneas battle club include Roserade, Jirachi, and Shadow Victreebel. So long as Roserade has Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb, Victreebel has Acid and Sludge Bomb, and Jirachi has Charge Beam and Doom Desire – you’re good!

Xerneas will be available in standard and *Shiny Pokemon iterations as a raid boss starting on May 4, 2021, 10AM local time, ending on May 17, 2021 at 8PM local time.