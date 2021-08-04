Pokemon GO Wooloo and Skwovet Spotlight Hours and events explode in August

Today we have the full set of Pokemon that’ll appear in Pokemon GO as Spotlight Hour Pokemon in the month of August, 2021. This lineup previously included potentially Shiny Magnemite (for an event on August 3), Shellos East Sea, and Shellos West Sea. Those Pokemon will appear on August 10 and August 17 on Tuesday (both times) starting at 6PM local time. The final two Spotlight Hour events were revealed this week: Skwovet and Wooloo!

On August 24, 2021, we’ll get a Skwovet spotlight hour. That little squirrel-like Pokemon will be very, very abundant during the hour starting at 6PM local time. There’ll also be a bonus for the hour: 2x transfer candy! That means it’ll be best NOW for you to keep as many Pokemon as possible as you’ll get TWICE the amount of candy for transferring said Pokemon on August 24 between the hours of 6PM and 7PM.

Skwovet is effectively a squirrel Pokemon, and its evolved form is Greedent – a much more massive squirrel. The max buddy CP for Skwovet is a surprising 1080, and the max buddy CP for Greedent is a whopping 2711! Get bouncing!

On August 31, 2021, we’ll have the most fluffy of Pokemon, Wooloo, in a Spotlight Hour event. This event will start at 6PM local time and will end in one hour. This event will have a 2x evolution XP bonus. Every time you evolve a Pokemon during this event, you’ll get twice the experience points you’d normally receive.

If you get enough Wooloo to evolve, you’ll be able to create a Dubwool. Where the basic baby Wooloo is effectively a sheep, the evolved form (Dubwool) is a monster ram – with just as much poofy wool! At this time there are no Shiny Wooloo or Dubwool in the game Pokemon GO.

There’s also a bigger event starting on August 20, 2021 at 10AM. This event will last until August 31, 2021 at 8PM local time. During this event, we’ll see Skwovet and Wooloo “more frequently” in wild spawn locations. This is part of the Pokemon GO Unlock series part 3: Sword and Shield event. We’ll also see Zacian and Zamazenta for the first time in the game!