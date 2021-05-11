Pokemon GO Sylveon release date and instructions

The biggest Eevee event ever appearing in Pokemon GO will appear on May 18. This is the Luminous Legends Y event, Part 1 and 2. This event will deliver the first-ever appearance of Yveltal in Pokemon GO in five-star raids, as well as the first appearance of the long-awaited Eevee evolution Sylveon!

Luminous Legends Part 1

This event will feature Strange Eggs for hatching, including Pokemon like Pancham, Deino, Vullaby, Pawniard, Scraggy, Sandile, Skorupi, Absol, Larvitar, and Quilfish. Part 1 of the event will also feature

During this event you’ll be able to remove “Frustration” from your Shadow Pokemon with a Charged TM! This isn’t always true – but it is during the entirety of the event series. UPDATE: It may only be available during Part 1 – so get it done while you can!

Wild spawns in Part 1 of Luminous Legends Y will include Houndour, Carvanha, Goomy, Spritzee, Swirlix, and others. Raid battles will include Alolan Meowth and (again) the first appearance of Yveltal.

Luminous Legends Part 2

Part 2 will feature Houdour, Carvanha, Spritzee, Swirlix, Ralts, Eevee and more as wild catches. The 7KM eggs you pick up during this event will include one of the following: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee, or Swirlix.

Raid battles during Part 2 will be heavy on the Eevee. You’ll find Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon appearing in 3-star raid battles.

Sylveon-inspired avatar items will appear during Part 2 in the in-game shop. You will be able to evolve an Eevee into Sylveon by keeping an Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon and earning a requisite amount of hearts. Once you get enough hearts, the evolve button silhouette will turn to Sylveon, and evolution should work!

NOTE: It’s very likely the name trick will work with Eevee once Sylveon is activated, too. If you want to try your luck before this is verified, name your Eevee “Kira” and tap the evolve button. And good luck to you!

Luminous Legends Dates and Times

The Luminous Legends Y event Part 1 will start on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10AM local time. This event will last until Tuesday, May 15, 2021, at 10AM local time. The bit where Sylveon appears is Part 2. Part 2 will start on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10AM local time, and last until Tuesday, May 31, 2021 at 8PM local time.

While Galarian Zigzagoon will appear as a reward for Field Research as well as AR Mapping in Part 1, SHINY Galarian Zigzagoon MAY be unlocked if 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts are defeated during Part 1. If they are, Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will be unlocked as of May 25, 2021. That includes Shiny Galarian Linoone, and Shiny Galarian Obstagoon too!