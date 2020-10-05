Pokemon GO Spotlight Hours reveal a fancy new Pikachu

Today Niantic revealed two major Spotlight Hour events for Pokemon GO in October. The first will take place on October 6, 2020, and it’ll start at 6PM. That’s local time – the same for the next event, that’ll take place on October 13, likely the last big event in the game before the most spooktacular event of all: HALLOWEEN!

Pokemon GO’s Spotlight Hour on October 6, 2020, starts at 6PM local time and lasts until 7PM. During that time, Pokemon GO will feature a special Pikachu wearing Ash’s World Cap from the show Pokemon Journeys: The Series. This is the first time this Pokemon will be available in the game Pokemon GO.

During this first event, players will get twice the experience points (XP) they’d normally get for catching Pokemon. During the October 13th event, you’ll get twice the Pokemon Candy you’d normally get for catching a Pokemon.

The October 13, 2020 event will begin at 6PM local time and end at 7. This event will feature the Pikachu with Original Cap worn by Ash in the earliest of Pokemon TV shows. This Pokemon HAS been in Pokemon GO before – you might even have one in your collection! This might expand the Shiny Pokemon list for October in Pokemon GO, depending on if Niantic allows these Pikachu to appear in their most Shiny iterations in greater numbers than they’d normally appear.

If you missed said Pokemon when last released, now might be your last chance! It would appear that the once-per-Pokemon (limited edition) rule will be broken, but you never can tell with Niantic! Now it’ll be interesting to see if the new Pikachu will include Pichu and Raichu editions, if they’ll have Shiny editions, or if they’ll (mercifully) allow the Pokemon to appear in one iteration alone. The completists of the Pokemon GO world will be thankful!