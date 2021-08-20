Pokemon GO rings in the sky: Sword and Shield event begins today

Today we’re taking a peek at the Pokemon GO event unlocked during Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Sword and Shield! The “Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield” event will last all the way to August 31, 2021 at 8PM local time. To begin we’ve got boosted spawns for Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Snorlax, and Kingler! The rings in the sky are from our best buddy Hoopa! Hoopa is bringing all sorts of new Pokemon to the game over the next two weeks!

If you’re not currently protesting Niantic, do continue on! For Field Research (event tasks) you’re going to want to start by earning 5 hearts with your buddy, for which you’ll get a Wooloo encounter. Next, use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon and get an encounter with Skwovet. Once you spin 10 Pokestops or Gym locations you’ll get the most tiny reward of all time: 5 Pokeballs.

If you take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon during this event, you’ll get a reward of 2x Pinap Berries. Defeating 3 Team GO Rocket grunts will be rewarded with an encounter with Galarian Farfetch’d. Winning 2 raid battles will deliver the user a reward of an encounter with Falinks!

This event’s Raid Bosses were supposed to include Falinks for 3-star raids, but due to a “bug” (according to Niantic), we’ll see Machamp in week 1, and Gengar in week 2. Other 3-star raids include Lapras and Galarian Weezing in week 1, and Snorlax and Galarian Stunfisk in week 2.

The 1-star raid bosses in week 1 are Unown U, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Farfetch’d, and Galarian Slowpoke. Week 2 will feature Unown U, Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Ponyta, and Galarian Meowth. Week 1’s 5-star raid will be Zacian, and week 2 will feature Zamazenta! Mega Beedrill raids will appear in week 1, and week 2 will have Mega Pidgeot raids.

This event started on August 20, 2021 at 10A local time. It’ll last until August 31, 2021 at 8PM local time. This event will feature new Galar Gym Challenger uniforms, new stickers, the debut of Pokemon like Zamazenta (Hero form), Zacian (Hero form), Falinks, Wooloo, and Skwovet!

Shiny Pokemon to watch for these next two weeks are all Galarian! Watch for Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Galarian Perrserker, Shiny Galarian Farfetch’d, Shiny Galarian Sirfetch’d, Shiny Galarian Weezing, and Shiny Galarian Stunfisk.