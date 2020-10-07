Pokemon GO promo codes give Ultra Balls, Berries, Star Piece [UPDATE]

This week Niantic’s activated a new set of codes for their 5th birthday in Pokemon GO. The game was first activated approximately five years ago – when Niantic was just a baby! One game ready to roll and a pocket full of dreams, Niantic’s release of Pokemon GO changed the mobile game universe forever – and we’re still playing it today!

If you’re looking to submit a code for some items, head over to the Niantic Labs Pokemon GO Rewards page and tap the button. You’ll need to enter one (or all) of the codes below to get what’s coming to you. The first code comes direct from Niantic, Inc. on the afternoon of October 6, 2020. If you’re reading this past October 13, it won’t work!

Pokemon GO Promo Codes for October 2020:

• DJTLEKBK2G5EK

• UPDATE: Code 2 expired!

• UPDATE 2: Code 3 now gives an error!

The first code above should give the user 20x Ultra Balls, 1x Star Piece, 10 Pinap Berries, and 10 Stickers. The Stickers are Niantic hot air balloons – which makes them a bit more special than they’d have been had they been just the same stickers already in the game. REMEMBER: Stickers don’t take up inventory slots, they’re ephemeral!

The second two codes appear to give far less significant sets of items. Sets of 10x Pokeballs and Stickers for everyone! UPDATE: The second and third code on the list no longer work!

If you’re using an Android device to play Pokemon GO, you can enter this code in the in-game store. Tap the Shop button and scroll all the way to the bottom of the screen. Enter the code and tap REDEEM. If you’re using an iPhone to play Pokemon GO, you’ll need to enter your code in a web browser. You can do all the redeeming you like in a web browser at Niantic Labs (redeem page), just so long as you know your Pokemon GO login information – good luck!