Pokemon GO “Promo Codes” game system updated for May 2020

Niantic’s Pokemon GO game is bringing back the Promo Code heat in the month of May with in-game items aplenty. New codes could be released through the rest of the month, but here on Cinco de Mayo we’ve dug up three for your next adventure. Each of these codes appeared in Facebook advertisements, believe it or not, and all appear to work for most of the users who’ve reported back earlier today.

The game Pokemon GO had a PROMO CODE section in its in-game menu since basically the beginning. Before Niantic even released codes for in-game use, Niantic foresaw a time at which they’d use such a system to celebrate special events and allow users to enter tickets for “sponsored partnerships” and so forth.

Here in the year 2020, Niantic’s finally started releasing codes for their game with some regularity. Below you’ll see a set of at least three new codes, each appearing with a likely time-frame limit of the month of May, 2020. Each of these codes can be entered online or in the game app itself on Android or iOS.

– DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP

– P2XEAW56TSLUXH3

– H7APT5ZTLM45GZV

This game’s currently active means of entering codes are different depending on your platform. If you’re using an Android device, you’ll find the promo code entry system under Map View – Main Menu – Shop – scroll to the bottom of the screen, find OFFER CODE – enter the text code as shown above, and bang!

The first code above should grant the user 30 Great Balls & 30 Pinap Berries, while the third is for 30 plain ol’ Pokeballs. The middle code will likely give you 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Max Revives, and 30 Pinap Berries. So say our sources as of this morning.

If you’re using Pokemon GO on an iOS device, most likely an iPhone, you’ll need to head to the Niantic Redemption center where you’ll find a Pikachu and the Pokemon GO logo. From there, you’ll need to sign in and go!