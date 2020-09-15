Pokemon GO promo codes deliver Ultra Balls and Sinnoh Stone

This week Niantic’s latest set of Pokemon GO promo codes were revealed in three parts. One of the three sets of items available right now has a package of Ultra Balls, a Lucky Egg, and … some stickers. Another has a Star Piece, and one – perhaps the best of the bunch – has a Sinnoh Stone! This last set also has 10 Ultra Balls and 10 Max Potions for good measure!

Niantic released a feature in Pokemon GO which allows players to enter codes in their in-game shop. The feature appears at the bottom of the shop, and requires only that the user enter a string of letters and numbers and tap the Redeem Button.

The first of three codes is UWJ4PFY623R5X. With this code, Pokemon GO players report receiving a package with 5x Ultra Balls, 1x Lucky Egg, and 5x Stickers. We could do without the stickers, really, but the Ultra Balls are always helpful!

Another code revealed for September is 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6. With this code you’ll find 5x Razz Berries, another 5x Stickers, and a single Star Piece. NOTE: If you do not have a “PROMOS” section in your Pokemon GO in-app shop, you’ll want to head to the internet to Niantic Labs Rewards where you’ll need to log in with the account associated with your Pokemon GO app. Enter the code there, and you’ll get the reward in the game.

The most excellent code in Pokemon GO this month has to be the longest: 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC. This code’s given players 10x Max Potions, 10x Ultra Balls, and one single Sinnoh Stone. Gotta get that Sinnoh Stone to evolve a whole bunch of Pokemon, like Rhydon, Electabuzz, Magmar, Porygon2, Togetic, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Gligar, Sneasel, Dusclops, and Roselia.

UPDATE: If you’ve got any one of the following Pokemon in your collection now, you should be able to use a Sinnoh stone to evolve to their ultimate evolution! Aipom, Lickitung, Tangela, Yanma, Ralts, and Snorunt!